Platform Coins, SociaFi, and Arbitrum Lead Gains in Crypto Market
Binance News
2023-12-20 02:32
According to Foresight News, on December 20th, the leading sectors in the cryptocurrency market were platform coins, SociaFi, and the Arbitrum sector. Among them, TRB saw a 24-hour increase of 15.99%, PLAY experienced a 24-hour increase of 7.18%, and DPX had a 24-hour increase of 15.84%. As of the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market had a 24-hour trading volume of $59.5 billion, with BTC accounting for 52.20% of the total. The top three cryptocurrencies in terms of real-time gains were COQ, COM, and ALU.
