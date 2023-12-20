Platform Coins, SociaFi, and Arbitrum Lead Gains in Crypto Market

According to Foresight News, on December 20th, the leading sectors in the cryptocurrency market were platform coins, SociaFi, and the Arbitrum sector. Among them, TRB saw a 24-hour increase of 15.99%, PLAY experienced a 24-hour increase of 7.18%, and DPX had a 24-hour increase of 15.84%. As of the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market had a 24-hour trading volume of $59.5 billion, with BTC accounting for 52.20% of the total. The top three cryptocurrencies in terms of real-time gains were COQ, COM, and ALU.

View full text