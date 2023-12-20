Injective Project INJS Announces Refunds to Be Completed Within 24 Hours

According to Foresight News, Injective Project INJS has announced on platform X that they have collected all addresses and refund amounts. Participants are asked to confirm the details and amounts are correct. The project team will complete all refunds within the next 24 hours. Injective Project INJS has requested users to verify their information and amounts to ensure a smooth refund process. The team is committed to completing the refunds as quickly as possible, aiming to finalize all transactions within a day.

