China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to Promote Web3.0 Innovation and High-Quality Development

According to Foresight News, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has announced plans to strengthen collaboration with relevant departments and promote Web3.0 technology innovation and high-quality industrial development. The MIIT aims to improve top-level design, conduct research on Web3.0, and develop strategic documents that align with China's national conditions. The strategy will clarify the development path, technical focus, and application models of Web3.0, while balancing inheritance and innovation, development and security, government and market, and supply and demand. Focusing on key areas such as government affairs and industry, the MIIT will encourage the development of new business models, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and distributed applications (DApps). This will accelerate the innovative application of Web3.0 and the construction of a digital ecosystem.

