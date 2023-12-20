Nexon Announces $100 Million Web3 Fund to Support MapleStory Universe and Related IP

According to Foresight News, game developer Nexon has announced the launch of a $100 million Web3 fund to support its blockchain gaming ecosystem MapleStory Universe and related IP. The funds will be used to assist developers in building SDKs and creating a sandbox platform for players and creators to develop blockchain games. In addition, Nexon plans to integrate MapleStory Universe with Polygon Supernets by March 2024.

