copy link
create picture
more
Nexon Announces $100 Million Web3 Fund to Support MapleStory Universe and Related IP
Binance News
2023-12-20 00:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, game developer Nexon has announced the launch of a $100 million Web3 fund to support its blockchain gaming ecosystem MapleStory Universe and related IP. The funds will be used to assist developers in building SDKs and creating a sandbox platform for players and creators to develop blockchain games. In addition, Nexon plans to integrate MapleStory Universe with Polygon Supernets by March 2024.
View full text