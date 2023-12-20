Decentralized Creator Network FORMLESS Raises Over $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

According to Foresight News, decentralized creator network FORMLESS has announced the completion of a pre-seed funding round, raising over $2.2 million. The round saw participation from a16z crypto, Contango Digital Assets, Sandeep Nailwal, dharmesh, Beacon Accelerator, Zypsy, MH Ventures, and Knights Capital. The funds will be used to further advance its SHARE protocol and support the development of next-generation products in the multi-person digital economy.

