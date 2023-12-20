Human Rights Foundation Awards $500,000 to 18 Global Bitcoin Projects

According to Coincu, the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has allocated a total of $500,000 across 18 global Bitcoin projects under its Bitcoin Development Fund. This follows a previous donation of the same amount in late September. The grants support a diverse range of initiatives, including Mostro, a decentralized peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchange developed by Francisco Calderón in Venezuela, and Mi Primer Bitcoin, a nonprofit organization delivering open-source Bitcoin education in Central America. Other recipients include Arabic Hodl, aiming to make Bitcoin accessible to over 400 million Arabic-speaking individuals worldwide, and Netblocks, focusing on monitoring and reporting global internet restrictions and shutdowns. Lorban's work on Stratum V2, an upgraded protocol for Bitcoin miners, and John Carlson's contributions to enhancing the Bitcoin Core App project have also secured funding. Additional recipients are L0la L33tz for her Bitcoin privacy guide, Groundswell supporting Bitcoin education in the UK, Kulpreet Singh's work on Braidpool for enhanced censorship resistance, and SeedSigner, a DIY bitcoin signing device. The funds will also contribute to bitcoin++, a developer-focused conference series globally, and Bitcoin Atlantis, a conference set to take place in Madeira, Portugal, from March 1 to 3. The Human Rights Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization championing human rights, particularly in closed societies, continues its pivotal role in supporting projects that advance decentralization, education, and human rights globally.

