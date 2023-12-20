Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Human Rights Foundation Awards $500,000 to 18 Global Bitcoin Projects

Binance News
2023-12-20 00:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has allocated a total of $500,000 across 18 global Bitcoin projects under its Bitcoin Development Fund. This follows a previous donation of the same amount in late September. The grants support a diverse range of initiatives, including Mostro, a decentralized peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchange developed by Francisco Calderón in Venezuela, and Mi Primer Bitcoin, a nonprofit organization delivering open-source Bitcoin education in Central America. Other recipients include Arabic Hodl, aiming to make Bitcoin accessible to over 400 million Arabic-speaking individuals worldwide, and Netblocks, focusing on monitoring and reporting global internet restrictions and shutdowns. Lorban's work on Stratum V2, an upgraded protocol for Bitcoin miners, and John Carlson's contributions to enhancing the Bitcoin Core App project have also secured funding. Additional recipients are L0la L33tz for her Bitcoin privacy guide, Groundswell supporting Bitcoin education in the UK, Kulpreet Singh's work on Braidpool for enhanced censorship resistance, and SeedSigner, a DIY bitcoin signing device. The funds will also contribute to bitcoin++, a developer-focused conference series globally, and Bitcoin Atlantis, a conference set to take place in Madeira, Portugal, from March 1 to 3. The Human Rights Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization championing human rights, particularly in closed societies, continues its pivotal role in supporting projects that advance decentralization, education, and human rights globally.
View full text