OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Secures $75 Million from University of Michigan for New Venture Fund

According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has quietly secured $75 million from the University of Michigan for his new venture capital fund, Hydrazine IV. The fund is the fourth from his venture capital firm, Hydrazine Capital, and was launched in March this year. The donation also directly invests in OpenAI and OpenAI's corporate venture fund, marking the university's second investment in Altman's venture capital company. The disclosure of the document confirms for the first time that Sam Altman's personal venture capital company has capital from investment institutions, in addition to himself or his siblings and friends. The University of Michigan is the only external investor.

