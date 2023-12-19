copy link
SEC and BlackRock Executives Discuss Bitcoin Spot ETF Details
Binance News
2023-12-19 23:56
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Market Regulation Office and the Division of Trading and Markets met with BlackRock executives on December 19 to discuss the details of their Bitcoin spot ETF. This marks the 24th meeting between the SEC and current Bitcoin spot ETF applicants.
