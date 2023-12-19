Epic Games Store Changes Policy to Allow NFT Card Game Gods Unchained

According to Decrypt, the Epic Games Store has updated its content policies, allowing the NFT card game Gods Unchained to return to its platform. Previously, Gods Unchained and other blockchain games like Striker Manager 3 were removed from the store due to receiving "Adults Only" (AO) rating scores from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Before the policy change, no games with an AO rating were allowed on Epic's store. The ESRB assigns AO ratings to games it believes are only suitable for those over the age of 18. Gods Unchained received an AO rating because it involves play-to-earn elements that can result in players receiving NFTs or crypto tokens with "real-world value". Epic Games has now made an exception to its no-AO games policy for blockchain games that would otherwise not be rated as such if not for their crypto or NFT elements. The company emphasized that its policies against "gambling", "porn", and "hateful content" remain in place, so blockchain game developers will have to continue to adhere to those restrictions. While blockchain games offering "real-world value" to players will likely continue to receive Adults Only ESRB ratings, those ratings will not stop them from being listed on the Epic Games Store.

