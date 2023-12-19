Buy Crypto
Alkimi Exchange Launches Decentralized Ad Platform, Reducing Costs and Increasing Efficiency

Binance News
2023-12-19 22:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Alkimi Exchange, the world's first decentralized ad exchange, has exited beta and now enables advertisers and publishers to buy and sell inventory through its blockchain-based programmatic platform. The launch of a custom consensus, distributed ledger, and node platform marks a new era for digital advertising, allowing for the purchase and sale of advertising space in a completely decentralized manner through the blockchain infrastructure. The mainnet Alkimi offers delivers performance enhancements, complete transparency, and greater efficiency in the digital advertising ecosystem. By cutting fees from over 37% to between 3-5%, the cost of buying ads was reduced from $9.03 to $2.71, granting advertisers 212% more media while also increasing ad campaign performance by 19% in collaboration with the world's largest media agencies and publishers. Ben Putley, Alkimi CEO and Co-Founder, expressed his excitement about the launch of Alkimi Exchange's mainnet, stating that the digital ad spend in 2023 is projected to be $678.9 billion, signifying the immense potential of this market. Alkimi Exchange aims to capture this potential by bringing a significant portion of digital ad spend on-chain via their exchange AlEx. The mainnet offers advertisers and media agencies a level of clarity and accountability in ad spend that was previously unattainable, while publishers stand to benefit from a more streamlined and profitable approach to ad management and revenue generation, with a higher proportion of advertiser dollars being passed on to them. A key feature of the new mainnet is the inclusion of a Liquidity Staking Derivative (LSD), allowing users to join a liquidity pool on Balancer and stake their LP tokens (stADS) on the user portal, labs.alkimi.org. This feature offers users the opportunity to 'yield farm' the internet. The launch of this mainnet represents not just a technological advancement but a paradigm shift in how digital advertising is conducted. By harnessing blockchain technology, Alkimi Exchange is setting new standards for transparency and performance in the industry, marking a significant step towards a future where digital advertising is more effective, transparent, and fair for all parties involved.
