Immutable Launches Universal Sign-On and Wallet Solution for Crypto Games and Marketplaces

Binance News
2023-12-19 22:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, blockchain gaming startup Immutable has officially launched Immutable Passport, a universal sign-on and wallet solution designed to simplify access to online games and marketplaces for players. Immutable Passport provides users with a single identity and wallet, allowing them to easily transfer digital assets, achievements, identities, and funds across multiple crypto games and marketplaces. The company claims that the product eliminates much of the complexity traditionally associated with signing up for and onboarding into blockchain games. Following a beta launch earlier this year, Immutable Passport has been integrated into five crypto games and marketplaces for this official rollout, including Gods Unchained, Blocklete Golf, Bleacher Report's Watch2Earn, TokenTrove, and AtomicHub. Combined, Immutable says that those games and marketplaces have over 500,000 registered users. Immutable Passport works with the company’s Immutable X scaling network on Ethereum and is also developing an advanced scaling network for games called Immutable zkEVM, based on Polygon’s zkEVM technology. Immutable Passport provides passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation for players without ever taking custody of their private keys or assets. The product is now open for integration by additional game studios and developers. Immutable cited internal research showing that Passport users are more than twice as likely to complete signup and onboarding compared to traditional email and wallet methods. The company views the product as key to addressing high dropout rates among prospective players during initial signup. To encourage adoption, Gods Unchained, a competitive card game with collectible NFT cards, is offering a free in-game cosmetic NFT item to players who use Passport to sign up before Dec. 31.
