Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Saga Phone Owners Receive $250 Worth of ACS Tokens from Access Protocol

Binance News
2023-12-19 19:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Saga phone owners started receiving tokens worth $250 from crypto publishing platform Access Protocol on Tuesday. The Solana-centric phone users were given 100,000 ACS tokens, continuing the trend of exclusive airdrops that have helped the once-struggling cellphone become an unexpected sellout. Last week, during the brisk BONK rally, traders realized that Saga phones came with enough meme coins to pay for the $600 phone, triggering a buying spree that depleted Solana Mobile's entire stock of Saga phones. Although BONK has since slid over 30%, rendering each phone's 30 million BONK worth less than the cost of the unit, more projects in the Solana ecosystem have lined up for airdrops of their own. Access Protocol's ACS token is a form of payment that holders can use to gain access to a wide range of crypto-themed content. Holders can stake their ACS with content creators offering newsletters, AI-generated anime, headline feeds, and more on the Access Protocol website, or they can sell them. On Tuesday, the DeFi markets for ACS saw $16 million in trading volume, with heavy pressure on the sell side. The token fell 6% on its busiest-ever trading day as Saga owners began liquidating their free tokens. Ownership of the Saga genesis NFT, the ticket for receiving these airdrops, suggests that less than 3,500 of the 20,000 Saga phones in existence have come fully online yet. This means many Saga owners haven't set up their wallets yet, preventing them from receiving or selling any airdrops.
View full text