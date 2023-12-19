MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Predicts Major Bitcoin Bull Run Due to Spot ETFs

According to CoinDesk, MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor believes that the upcoming spot bitcoin ETFs will have a significant impact on the market. In a Bloomberg TV appearance on Tuesday, Saylor compared the potential influence of the spot ETFs to the introduction of the S&P 500 ETF, which allowed investors one-click exposure to the widely-followed index. He argued that mainstream investors, both individual and institutional, have not had a 'high bandwidth' compliant channel for investing in bitcoin, but that is about to change with the spot ETF. Saylor predicts that the new investment vehicle will drive a demand shock for bitcoin, followed by a supply shock due to April's halving event, which will reduce the daily production of bitcoin from 900 to 450. This combination of factors could lead to a major bull run for bitcoin in the coming year, although Saylor did not speculate on the potential price increase. When asked if the introduction of a spot ETF might draw investor demand away from MicroStrategy, often considered a bitcoin ETF proxy, Saylor emphasized that MSTR is an operating company that can use its cash flow or 'intelligent leverage' to increase its holdings. Additionally, he pointed out that there is no fee to own MSTR, unlike with ETFs.

