Shiba Inu Developers Partner with D3 to Introduce .shib Internet and Blockchain Domain

Binance News
2023-12-19 17:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Shiba Inu developers are collaborating with internet domain company D3 to launch a '.shib' internet and blockchain domain in the coming months. This initiative is part of a broader push towards identity-focused projects. Shiba Inu network representatives revealed in a Telegram chat that they are working on the application for the .shib domain and plan to apply through ICANN, a global database for internet domains, during the next application window. ICANN is responsible for passing and vetting every internet domain application, granting owners the right to sell the dot com suffix. Crypto domains take this concept further by tying a wallet's owner to a domain name that can be used as proof of identity on blockchain applications, helping to preserve privacy. Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Developer of Shiba Inu, stated that their partnership with D3 enables them to scale beyond the existing ShibArmy and provide over 5 billion internet users with direct access to the SHIB ecosystem. The introduction of real domains to SHIB is considered a significant development, as it expands the vision for digital identities within the decentralized ecosystem while driving long-term revenue generation. The domains will be connected to Shiba Inu's existing Shib Name Service (SNS), a product launched in November that serves as a means to introduce digital identity verification for all products built on the Shiba Inu blockchain and Shibarium, a layer 2 network.
