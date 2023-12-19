Iron Bank Euro Stablecoin Struggles to Regain Peg After 60% Drop

According to CoinDesk, Iron Bank Euro (ibEUR) is facing difficulty in returning to its stablecoin peg after experiencing a 60% drop in value early Monday. The alternative stablecoin, which has an $11 million market cap, fell from its usual price of $0.97 to as low as $0.39 after an imbalance in ibEUR's main trading pool. At the time of writing, ibEUR had recovered to $0.72 as risk-prone traders entered the market, hoping for a return to its Euro peg. However, there is no guarantee that ibEUR will quickly regain its previous price level, as the supporting protocol is not currently maintaining the peg and lacks the necessary treasury liquidity to stabilize the asset. The depegging occurred after a single trader withdrew nearly $900,000 in USDC liquidity from the Curve pool, which supports most trading in ibEUR. The pool was slightly weighted toward ibEUR at the time, meaning it now lacks sufficient USDC liquidity to maintain stable trading. A pseudonymous admin of the Keep3r Network Telegram chat, associated with the project, suggested that the Iron Bank team should stop their credit borrowing contract, which has 2.5 million ibEUR borrowed and appears to be farming single-sided on the pools. The admin, known as Funk, did not respond to a request for comment.

View full text