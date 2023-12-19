copy link
Phantom Cryptocurrency Wallet Releases Promotional Video Featuring Bitcoin, Hinting at Integration
2023-12-19 16:00
According to Foresight News, Phantom, a cryptocurrency wallet, has released a promotional video featuring Bitcoin, raising suspicions that it may integrate the Bitcoin network. The video's inclusion of Bitcoin suggests that Phantom could be expanding its support for cryptocurrencies beyond its current offerings.
