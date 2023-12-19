Web3 Cross-Chain Gaming Ecosystem Portal Completes Token Presale

According to Foresight News, Web3 cross-chain gaming ecosystem Portal announced the completion of its PORTAL token presale. Within the first 15 minutes, the presale raised nearly $10 million, generating 5.2 million transaction requests. The demand for private and presale tokens exceeded three times the supply, although the total presale amount has not been disclosed. Users who participated in the token presale during the Afterburner phase can check their success and specific amounts after 00:00. Funds from unsuccessful participants will be returned directly to their purchasing wallets.

