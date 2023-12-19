copy link
create picture
more
Injective Warns Against Participating in INJS Engraving
Binance News
2023-12-19 15:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Injective has issued a warning against participating in INJS engraving. The team behind the project is not being honest, as they are collecting minting fees and depositing them into unverified wallets.
View full text