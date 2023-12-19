Decentralized Protocol WOOFi to Offer 1 Million ARB Rewards in Next Three Months

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol WOOFi will provide 1 million ARB rewards to WOOFi Swap, Stake, Earn, and Pro in the next three months. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 200,000 to WOOFi Earn for allocation to token vaults; 200,000 to WOOFi Pro for incentivizing traders; 200,000 to WOOFi Stake for stakers; 150,000 to WOOFi Swaps as fee compensation; 150,000 to WOOFi Cross-Chain Swaps; and 100,000 to WOOFi specific tasks. The rewards aim to encourage users to participate in the WOOFi ecosystem and promote the growth of the decentralized trading protocol. By offering incentives to traders, stakers, and those completing specific tasks, WOOFi hopes to attract more users and increase its overall market presence.

