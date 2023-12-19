Overworld Co-Founder Admits to Token Overallocation and Bot Attacks, Announces Compensation Plan

According to Foresight News, Jeremy Horn, co-founder of gaming studio Overworld, has admitted to recent issues of token overallocation and bot attacks. He has taken full responsibility for the community's dissatisfaction and disappointment caused by these problems. To compensate users for their losses, Overworld will introduce a compensation plan, which includes providing Manacite Chest NFTs to users who minted during the whitelist phase, offering bonuses and rewards to all those on the whitelist, and providing exclusive event NFTs in the coming weeks with more details to be announced. Additionally, extra Manacite rewards will be given to minters and early buyers through regular snapshots of pre-listing holding times.

View full text