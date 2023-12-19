copy link
Marathon Digital Acquires Two Bitcoin Mining Facilities With 390 MW Capacity
2023-12-19 13:58
According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire two currently operating Bitcoin mining facilities from a subsidiary of PBC, with a total capacity of 390 MW, for a total of $178.6 million (or $458,000/MW), to be paid in cash from Marathon Digital's balance sheet. Currently, Marathon's Bitcoin mining portfolio has a capacity of 584 MW, with 3% located at company-owned or operated sites and 97% managed by third parties. After the completion of this transaction, Marathon's Bitcoin mining investment portfolio will include approximately 910 MW of capacity, with 45% directly located at company-owned sites and 55% managed by third parties.
