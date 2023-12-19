Alchemy Pay Partners With Worldpay To Expand Payment Channels And Enhance Capabilities

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment provider Alchemy Pay has established a strategic partnership with FIS-owned payment giant Worldpay to expand its payment channels and enhance its capabilities. The collaboration aims to promote seamless global transactions from fiat to cryptocurrency, including allowing users to access Worldpay's Visa and Mastercard payment channels on Alchemy Pay's On & Off-Ramp platform. This will enable users to enjoy higher efficiency and better customer experience when using credit and debit cards to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In the future, Worldpay's payment channels will also support Alchemy Pay's NFT checkout feature, providing NFT services to a wider audience.

