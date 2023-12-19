Lisk to Collaborate with Optimism and Gelato for Ethereum Integration

According to Foresight News, decentralized sidechain platform Lisk is set to collaborate with Optimism and Gelato to integrate into the Ethereum network as an L2 solution. The partnership aims to address local issues in emerging markets by introducing on-chain solutions for real-world assets (RWA), off-chain assets (OCA), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Lisk's integration with Ethereum will focus on solving problems specific to new markets, leveraging the combined expertise of Optimism and Gelato. The collaboration is expected to enhance the overall functionality and efficiency of the Ethereum network, benefiting users and developers alike.

