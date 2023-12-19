Ethereum Fork Network ETHW Announces Dissolution of Core Development Team

According to Foresight News, Ethereum fork network ETHW (EthereumPoW) has released a statement announcing the dissolution of its core development team. The decision was made based on a majority consensus, which includes disbanding the ETHW core development team and achieving full autonomy. The network will continue to adhere to PoW as the fundamental consensus and maintain it in the long term. Additionally, ETHW aims to embrace decentralized governance and become a godless public chain. In the meantime, existing servers will be temporarily transferred to OneDao for transitional maintenance until a long-term ecosystem partner is determined.

