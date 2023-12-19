copy link
ETH Leveraged Protocol f(x) Nears 6,000 ETH TVL
2023-12-19 12:11
According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in the Ethereum-based leveraged protocol f(x) is approaching 6,000 ETH, which is approximately $13.44 million. The real-time price of fETH is $1.022, with a total supply of 6,831,933.
