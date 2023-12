ETH Leveraged Protocol f(x) Nears 6,000 ETH TVL

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in the Ethereum-based leveraged protocol f(x) is approaching 6,000 ETH, which is approximately $13.44 million. The real-time price of fETH is $1.022, with a total supply of 6,831,933.