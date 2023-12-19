copy link
India's GIFT City to Launch Regulated Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform by 2024
2023-12-19 12:10
According to Foresight News, India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat plans to launch a regulated real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform in GIFT City by January 2024. The first tokenized asset category will be real estate, with plans to support art, aircraft, and ships in the future.
