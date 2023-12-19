copy link
Celestia Warns Users Not to Transfer Inscriptions Amid Blockchain Indexing
Binance News
2023-12-19 11:30
According to Foresight News, Celestia has issued a warning to users via a tweet from its CIAS account, advising them not to transfer inscriptions during the ongoing blockchain indexing process to avoid potential loss.
