DWF Labs Invests in Gaming Metaverse Platform MOBOX

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has invested in the gaming metaverse platform MOBOX. This investment aims to promote MOBOX's growth in various aspects, such as providing more liquidity on different exchanges, enhancing synergies between investment portfolios, expanding regional key partnerships, and collaborating on public relations and offline events. The partnership between DWF Labs and MOBOX is expected to bring significant benefits to both parties, as they work together to develop and expand the gaming metaverse platform. With the support of DWF Labs, MOBOX will be able to strengthen its presence in the market and attract more users and investors.

