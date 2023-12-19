Buy Crypto
Indonesian Vice Presidential Candidate Plans to Create Blockchain and Crypto Experts

Binance News
2023-12-19 10:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a vice presidential candidate in Indonesia's upcoming election, announced plans to create blockchain and crypto experts in the country during an event last week. Gibran, the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, was chosen by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto to be his running mate in the February election. The 36-year-old politician aims to boost tech education in the country to provide more opportunities for young people, including in digital assets. "We are preparing blockchain experts, we are preparing cyber security experts, we are preparing crypto experts," Gibran reportedly said at a political gathering on Dec. 10. Indonesia ranks seventh on Chainalysis’ 2023 global crypto adoption index and has an estimated 18 million crypto investors. The country also has a powerful industry association that acts as a self-regulatory body. Widodo’s government has attempted to leverage this interest in crypto to generate revenue and interest in the country, even setting up a local "stock market" for crypto assets. The presidential election is set to begin on Feb. 14.
