BendDAO Plans to Introduce Bitcoin NFT Cross-Chain Solution for DeFi
Binance News
2023-12-19 10:11
According to Foresight News, BendDAO, an NFT lending platform, is planning to launch a Bitcoin NFT cross-chain solution, integrating it into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This will allow seamless interaction between BTC NFTs and BendDAO, and support Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) liquidity pools as lendable assets. The BendDAO team is currently considering two solutions, including third-party cross-chain bridges and multi-signature wallet cross-chain bridges.
