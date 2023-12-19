copy link
Starknet To Upgrade To v0.12.3 And Close Mainnet Feeder Gateway On December 21
2023-12-19 09:58
According to Foresight News, Starknet will close its mainnet feeder gateway at 17:00 on December 21, while simultaneously upgrading the network to version v0.12.3. Users currently utilizing the feeder gateway are advised to migrate as soon as possible. Additionally, users are recommended to switch to using full nodes or RPC services.
