copy link
create picture
more
Surf Protocol Launches on Base Network Following $3 Million Funding Round
Binance News
2023-12-19 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Surf Protocol, a perpetual contract trading platform based on the Base network, has been launched on the Base network. Previously, Foresight News reported that Surf Protocol had completed a $3 million funding round led by ABCDE Capital, with participation from OP Crypto and C² Ventures.
View full text