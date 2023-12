Surf Protocol Launches on Base Network Following $3 Million Funding Round

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Surf Protocol, a perpetual contract trading platform based on the Base network, has been launched on the Base network. Previously, Foresight News reported that Surf Protocol had completed a $3 million funding round led by ABCDE Capital, with participation from OP Crypto and C² Ventures.