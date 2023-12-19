Injective Warns Users of Abnormal Engraving Activity and Updates Memo Field

According to Foresight News, Injective, a prominent inscription project, has detected some abnormal engraving activities and warned users that the engraving process has not yet begun. In addition, the Memo field in the engraving rules has been updated, and users can refer to the official documentation for guidance. Injective has taken steps to inform users about the ongoing situation and has provided updated information on the Memo field in the engraving rules. This update aims to ensure that users are aware of the changes and can follow the correct procedures when the engraving process begins. As the engraving process has not yet started, users are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about any further updates from Injective. By staying vigilant and following the official documentation, users can avoid potential issues related to abnormal engraving activities.

