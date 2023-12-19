Buy Crypto
Digital Asset Investment Products Experience $16M Outflow, Ending 11-Week Inflow Streak

Binance News
2023-12-19 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, digital asset investment products recently experienced a total capital outflow of $16 million, ending an 11-week streak of consecutive inflows. Despite this, trading activity remained robust, surpassing the year-to-date average with a total volume of $3.6 billion for the week, compared to the average of $1.6 billion. The capital outflow was primarily concentrated in the United States, which saw an outflow of approximately $18 million. Germany also experienced a minor outflow of $10 million. In contrast, Canada and Switzerland continued to attract capital, with inflows of $6.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. The mixed regional flow trend suggests that the shift is more indicative of profit-taking than a fundamental change in sentiment towards digital asset investment products. Bitcoin bore the brunt of the capital outflow, losing $33 million, while short Bitcoin products saw a minor outflow of $300,000. In contrast, altcoins experienced an inflow of $21 million, with Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Chainlink being the main beneficiaries, attracting $10.6 million, $3 million, $2.7 million, and $2 million, respectively. Ethereum and Avalanche saw minor outflows of $4.4 million and $1 million, respectively. The positive sentiment towards blockchain equities continued, with substantial inflows of $122 million reported last week. This marks a significant trend, as the nine-week cumulative inflow reached $294 million, representing the largest run on record for blockchain stocks.
