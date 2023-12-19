Buy Crypto
CJournal Secures $1.5 Million Investment From Ultrafluid Venture

Binance News
2023-12-19 09:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, CJournal, a read-to-earn platform for the crypto industry, has received a $1.5 million investment from Ultrafluid Venture. This follows a previous investment of $1.5 million from Angle Capital and Yearn Consulting Group, bringing the total investment to $2.5 million. CJournal aims to create transparent and credible on-channels and reviews for the crypto industry, rewarding users for reading and reviewing articles. The platform's goal is to build a decentralized journalism platform where anyone can become a publisher and all media professionals can operate independently of traditional media platforms and capital. By using smart contracts, CJournal enables a value-driven approach to journalism through its Read to Earn system, which offers users rewards for reading and reviewing articles. This encourages more people to join the ecosystem and stay informed about the latest cryptocurrency trends. Since its launch, CJournal has been steadily growing its user base, with approximately 500 daily active users/addresses and over 10,000 daily trust ratings. The platform's listing on CoinTR also highlights its potential, as CJournal has ranked among the daily top gainers for several consecutive days. Ultrafluid Venture's investment serves as further evidence of CJournal's popularity and vision. Ultrafluid Venture initially focused on liquidity services, trading billions of dollars in the digital market and providing optimal liquidity solutions and self-developed programmatic trading systems for project parties. The company has since expanded its business to include primary market investment, leveraging its liquidity services to offer high-quality post-investment services for projects.
