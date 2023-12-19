OpBNB Daily Volume Reaches Record High of 23 Million Transactions

According to Coincu, opBNB achieved a record-breaking daily trading volume of over 23 million transactions on December 17th. The BSC network also experienced over 14 million transactions on the same day. Despite some congestion, both opBNB and the BSC network demonstrated excellent scalability and effectively handled the large volumes. Real-time transactions per second (TPS) on opBNB reached 610, surpassing the TPS standard for L2s. This is just the beginning for opBNB, as it has the capacity to handle as many as 4,000 - 5,000 transactions per second. According to BNB Chain, these surges in transaction volume were largely attributed to increased inscriptions, particularly in the realm of SocialFi. Inscriptions are a form of metadata used to store data on a blockchain, enabling the creation of digital assets and the development of decentralized applications (dApps) in a secure and immutable manner. In September, CoinCu reported opBNB Mainnet officially launched with over 150 projects committed to integrating with or building on opBNB, the Mainnet launch heralds a new era of blockchain innovation, emphasizing accessibility and affordability. Later in November, BNB Chain officially launched the BNB Chain opBNB roadmap for 2024, emphasizing core design principles of High Performance and low Cost, AppChain Architecture, and Community Collaboration.

