Ethereum's Goerli Testnet and OP Goerli Maintenance Set for Decommissioning by January 2024

Binance News
2023-12-19 09:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Ethereum's Goerli testnet and OP Goerli maintenance will be decommissioned by January 2024. The Ethereum community deprecated the Goerli testnet in January 2023, and OP Goerli maintenance is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2023. Optimism is currently migrating testnets from OP Goerli to OP Sepolia, urging developers to shift their activities there. OP Goerli, a public testnet that enables developers to test their deployed smart contracts with OP Goerli ETH, will be retired alongside the Goerli testnet. Developers and applications are strongly encouraged to shift their testing and development activities to OP Sepolia. Testnets like Ropsten, Rinkeby, and Kovan, once deprecated, lose parity with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), rendering them unsafe and inaccurate for testing applications and other web3 projects. End users seeking a testnet environment are urged to transition to OP Sepolia instead of OP Goerli. Testnet funds can be claimed through the Superchain faucet, allowing users to obtain up to 1 test ETH per day. The bridge also supports Sepolia testnets. Metamask has already incorporated support for OP Sepolia, making it easily accessible from the drop-down menu. Recently, OP Labs officials underscored the significance of implementing fault proofs, known as "Cannon," as a top priority. The introduction of fault proofs on the OP Goerli Testnet represents a crucial step in addressing security concerns, analogous to installing airbags in a fast-moving vehicle.
