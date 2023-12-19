Cryptocurrency Trader Turns $454 into $2.19 Million in Two Weeks

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an individual managed to turn $454 into $2.19 million in just two weeks, achieving a 4827-fold return on investment. The trader spent 17.26 AVAX (approximately $454) to purchase 4.86 trillion COQ tokens through seven different addresses. They then sold 4.61 trillion COQ tokens for 32,251 AVAX (about $1.26 million) and 259,000 USDC. The trader still holds 250 billion COQ tokens, worth around $700,000, resulting in a total profit of approximately $2.19 million.

View full text