Cryptocurrency Trader Turns $454 into $2.19 Million in Two Weeks
Binance News
2023-12-19 08:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an individual managed to turn $454 into $2.19 million in just two weeks, achieving a 4827-fold return on investment. The trader spent 17.26 AVAX (approximately $454) to purchase 4.86 trillion COQ tokens through seven different addresses. They then sold 4.61 trillion COQ tokens for 32,251 AVAX (about $1.26 million) and 259,000 USDC. The trader still holds 250 billion COQ tokens, worth around $700,000, resulting in a total profit of approximately $2.19 million.
