MetaFight Secures Strategic Investment From Animoca Brands

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based mixed martial arts (MMA) management game MetaFight has received strategic investment from Animoca Brands. This partnership will allow MetaFight to benefit from Animoca Brands' extensive network and expertise in the blockchain sector, expanding its business and improving its gaming services. MetaFight is an ecosystem dedicated to digitizing MMA and connecting it with the real world. Its first management card game (MCG) has become a collectible card for professional MMA fighters, and the company plans to release the next version of the MCG in 2024.

