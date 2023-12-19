ARK Invest Sells 809,441 Shares of GBTC, Reducing Holdings to $117.4 Million

According to Foresight News, ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has sold 809,441 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), worth approximately $28 million. Following this sale, ARK Invest now holds 3.4 million shares of GBTC, valued at $117.4 million, which is lower than the peak of about 9 million shares in July 2021.

