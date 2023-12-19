copy link
Core Scientific Bankruptcy Hearing Postponed and Global Settlement Plan Reached
Binance News
2023-12-19 07:58
According to Foresight News, the final joint hearing for the bankruptcy exit of Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has been postponed from December 22 to January 10 next year. An additional global settlement plan has been reached, and the deadline for equity issuance has been extended to December 28.
