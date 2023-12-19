copy link
Starknet Mainnet v0.13 Update Scheduled for January 10, 2024, to Support STRK Token Gas Payments
2023-12-19 07:44
According to Foresight News, the Starknet mainnet v0.13 update is set to take place on January 10, 2024. With this update, Starknet will support gas payments using the STRK token. The introduction of STRK token payments for gas fees will provide users with an additional option for transactions on the Starknet platform. This update aims to enhance the overall user experience and facilitate smoother transactions within the network.
