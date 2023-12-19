Ongoing ERC2771 Multi-Call Attack Targets NFTs, Steals 85 0XLBOTS and 152 CypherpunkZero

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected an ongoing ERC2771 multi-call attack targeting NFTs. The attacker has reportedly stolen 85 0XLBOTS and 152 CypherpunkZero so far. The ERC2771 attack is a sophisticated method used by cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities in the NFT ecosystem. This incident highlights the need for increased security measures and vigilance among NFT holders and platforms to protect their digital assets from such threats.

