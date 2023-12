Decentralized Auction Platform Bounce Brand to Launch Dual-Token Issuance Method

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Brand is set to launch a dual-token issuance method this week, allowing two independent teams to collaborate on the release of a single token. The token issuance will involve the use of AUCTION and DAII as participating currencies, with two different auction pools on the Bounce Launchpad: one for AUCTION staking and one for DAII staking.