Decentralized Auction Platform Bounce Brand to Launch Dual-Token Issuance Method
Binance News
2023-12-19 03:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Brand is set to launch a dual-token issuance method this week, allowing two independent teams to collaborate on the release of a single token. The token issuance will involve the use of AUCTION and DAII as participating currencies, with two different auction pools on the Bounce Launchpad: one for AUCTION staking and one for DAII staking.
