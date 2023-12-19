copy link
OSL Digital Securities Partners with Mulana Investment Management Limited
Binance News
2023-12-19 03:16
According to Foresight News, OSL Digital Securities, the digital asset division of BC Technology Group, has signed an agreement with Mulana Investment Management Limited (Mulana IM). Mulana IM is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to engage in regulated activities related to digital assets, including Types 1, 4, and 9. The partnership establishes a cooperative introducing broker model between the two parties.
