Starknet Announces Removal of TVL Limits on StarkGate Contracts
Binance News
2023-12-19 03:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Starknet has announced via Twitter that all Total Value Locked (TVL) limits on StarkGate contracts have been officially removed. This development allows for increased flexibility and growth potential within the platform.
