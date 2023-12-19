Renzo Mainnet Launches With Native ETH Re-Staking Feature

According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol EigenLayer has announced the launch of the Renzo mainnet, which introduces a native ETH re-staking feature. Users can now earn ETH re-staking rewards and EigenLayer points. In addition, Renzo will also launch its own points system. The launch of the Renzo mainnet marks a significant milestone for the EigenLayer ecosystem, as it expands its offerings and provides users with additional opportunities to earn rewards. The native ETH re-staking feature allows users to maximize their earnings by re-staking their ETH rewards, while also accumulating EigenLayer points. The introduction of Renzo points further enhances the user experience and provides additional incentives for participation in the ecosystem.

