Metaplex Introduces Inscriptions and Engravings Standards for NFTs on Solana

According to Foresight News, Metaplex, an NFT platform on Solana, has announced the launch of new standards called Metaplex Inscriptions and Engravings for on-chain and immutable digital assets on Solana. Metaplex Inscriptions allows users to store an asset's metadata and media entirely on Solana, eliminating any external assumptions and unlocking composability for on-chain attributes and smart contracts. The Metaplex Engravings feature enables the use of Solana's immutable NFTs with inscriptions. Regardless of whether the original program is immutable or not, the Engraver adds an extra layer of security to prevent any changes to the Engraved NFT. Both programs have been deployed to the development network, allowing users to mint new NFTs and convert existing ones. Inscriptions will be numbered on a first-come, first-served basis.

