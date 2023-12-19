Mysten Labs Launches Winter Mission with 500,000 SUI Rewards

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of its winter mission, allowing users to interact with DeepBook, Hyperspace, SuiMint, and SuiFrens to receive a total of 500,000 SUI from 1 million gifts. The gifts will be distributed daily at 08:00, after which progress and income quotas will be reset. The winter mission will conclude once all available gifts have been awarded. In addition, SuiFrens holders will receive a 15% multiplier on top of the aforementioned reward logic. Furthermore, Quest 4 is set to launch in early 2024.

