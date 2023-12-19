copy link
Mysten Labs Launches Winter Mission with 500,000 SUI Rewards
2023-12-19 02:18
According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of its winter mission, allowing users to interact with DeepBook, Hyperspace, SuiMint, and SuiFrens to receive a total of 500,000 SUI from 1 million gifts. The gifts will be distributed daily at 08:00, after which progress and income quotas will be reset. The winter mission will conclude once all available gifts have been awarded. In addition, SuiFrens holders will receive a 15% multiplier on top of the aforementioned reward logic. Furthermore, Quest 4 is set to launch in early 2024.
