copy link
create picture
more
Starkpunks Announces Issuance of 666 Trillion PUNK Tokens and Airdrops for NFT Holders
Binance News
2023-12-19 01:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Starkpunks, an NFT series on Starknet, has announced plans to issue 666 trillion PUNK tokens. Of these tokens, 21% will be airdropped to NFT holders, 10% will be airdropped to Starknet OG, and the remaining 69% will be fairly distributed to the Starkpunks ecosystem over the next few months. Additionally, staking PUNK and NFT tokens will allow users to earn rewards, and a new website is set to launch soon.
View full text